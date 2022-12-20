A female is in extremally critical condition after she was shot in the head inside her Cobbs Creak home.

On December 20th at 12:52 p.m. Philadelphia Police responded to the 1000 block of 57th street for a shooting.

Upon arrival police found a 42-year-old black female shot once the head inside the homes family room.

According to police, she was immediately transferred to the hospital and placed in extremely critical condition.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

This story is developing and will be updated.