40-year-old woman wounded after bullet grazes her head

Philadelphia (WPHL) – Police responded to a shooting incident that left a woman injured early Monday Morning.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on the 2800 block N 27th street, a 40-year-old woman was struck by a bullet by an unidentified suspect. The bullet grazed the left side of her head, police say.

The woman was taken to Temple Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

An arrest has been made and a gun has been recovered.

We will keep you updated as more information releases.

