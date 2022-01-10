Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is recovering after someone stabbed her twice on the PATCO platform at 16th and Locust Streets in the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 3:37 am on Saturday morning.

According to police, someone stabbed a 40-year-old woman in her head and left leg on the PATCO platform. Police transported her to Jefferson Hospital where medics placed her in stable condition.

The stabbing on the PATCO platform was not the only incident of violent crime over the weekend in Philadelphia. In West Philadelphia, a man was gunned down and killed on the 200 block of South Cecil Street, police say.

According to investigators, around 12:52 am, a 22-year-old man was shot in the face. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 1:01 am, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered in either incident. An investigation remains active and ongoing for both incidents.

