Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for whoever shot a man in West Philadelphia on Christmas Day. The incident happened on the 100 block of North Yewdall Street.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was shot once in the head around 3:30 pm. Police say they took the man to Presbyterian Medical Center where doctors placed him in critical condition.

There was a weapon recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.