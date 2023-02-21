Are you looking for a new restaurant to try out? Well you’re in luck because Main Line Restaurant week is back and better than ever!

With 40+ restaurants participating, the 2023 Main Line restaurant week has the largest line up ever.

From pizzerias, steakhouses, brewery’s, and even a restaurant where you can play board games, you will surely find a new restaurant to love.

Lunch options offer a special fixed price menu for either $25, $30 or $35, depending on the restaurant. For dinner, the special priced fixed price menus will be either $30, $45 or $55.

Main Line Restaurant week will go from February 26th- March 11 2023. Check out the full list of participating restaurants below and be sure to make a reservation so you don’t miss out.

118 North

A Taste of Britain (New this year)

Al Pastor

Agave Mexican Grill

Autograph Brasserie

Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne (New this year)

Buena Onda Radnor (NEW)

Chickie’s and Pete’s (NEW)

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

DiFabio’s Market and Tap

Dua Restaurant (New this year)

Gullifty’s

Iron Hill Brewery (New this year)

KOP Grill & Tavern (New this year)

La Collina (NEW)

Locust Lane Craft Brewery

Lola’s Garden

Nana’s Kitchen (New this year)

Osushi

Pietro’s Pizzeria (New this year)

Pizzeria Vetri, Devon

Pomod’oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant

The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr (New this year)

The Refectory

Rosalie

Roz & Rocco’s

Rosa Mexicano

Rye BYOB

Santino’s Tap & Table (West Chester) (formerly Ram’s Head Tavern) (New this year)

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza Paoli (New this year)

Savona

Sophie’s BBQ

Stove and Tap West Chester

Tavola Restaurant & Bar

Terrain Café

Twenty One Pips (New this year)

White Dog Café (Glen Mills) (New this year)

White Dog Café (Haverford) (New this year)

White Dog Café (Wayne) (New this year)

For more information about Main Line Restaurant Week or to make a reservation, click here