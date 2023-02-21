Are you looking for a new restaurant to try out? Well you’re in luck because Main Line Restaurant week is back and better than ever!
With 40+ restaurants participating, the 2023 Main Line restaurant week has the largest line up ever.
From pizzerias, steakhouses, brewery’s, and even a restaurant where you can play board games, you will surely find a new restaurant to love.
Lunch options offer a special fixed price menu for either $25, $30 or $35, depending on the restaurant. For dinner, the special priced fixed price menus will be either $30, $45 or $55.
Main Line Restaurant week will go from February 26th- March 11 2023. Check out the full list of participating restaurants below and be sure to make a reservation so you don’t miss out.
- 118 North
- A Taste of Britain (New this year)
- Al Pastor
- Agave Mexican Grill
- Autograph Brasserie
- Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne (New this year)
- Buena Onda Radnor (NEW)
- Chickie’s and Pete’s (NEW)
- Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
- DiFabio’s Market and Tap
- Dua Restaurant (New this year)
- Gullifty’s
- Iron Hill Brewery (New this year)
- KOP Grill & Tavern (New this year)
- La Collina (NEW)
- Locust Lane Craft Brewery
- Lola’s Garden
- Nana’s Kitchen (New this year)
- Osushi
- Pietro’s Pizzeria (New this year)
- Pizzeria Vetri, Devon
- Pomod’oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant
- The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr (New this year)
- The Refectory
- Rosalie
- Roz & Rocco’s
- Rosa Mexicano
- Rye BYOB
- Santino’s Tap & Table (West Chester) (formerly Ram’s Head Tavern) (New this year)
- Santucci’s Original Square Pizza Paoli (New this year)
- Savona
- Sophie’s BBQ
- Stove and Tap West Chester
- Tavola Restaurant & Bar
- Terrain Café
- Twenty One Pips (New this year)
- White Dog Café (Glen Mills) (New this year)
- White Dog Café (Haverford) (New this year)
- White Dog Café (Wayne) (New this year)
For more information about Main Line Restaurant Week or to make a reservation, click here