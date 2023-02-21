Are you looking for a new restaurant to try out? Well you’re in luck because Main Line Restaurant week is back and better than ever!

With 40+ restaurants participating, the 2023 Main Line restaurant week has the largest line up ever.

From pizzerias, steakhouses, brewery’s, and even a restaurant where you can play board games, you will surely find a new restaurant to love.

Lunch options offer a special fixed price menu for either $25, $30 or $35, depending on the restaurant. For dinner, the special priced fixed price menus will be either $30, $45 or $55.

Main Line Restaurant week will go from February 26th- March 11 2023. Check out the full list of participating restaurants below and be sure to make a reservation so you don’t miss out.

  • 118 North
  • A Taste of Britain (New this year)
  • Al Pastor
  • Agave Mexican Grill
  • Autograph Brasserie
  • Bar Alimentari at DiBruno Bros.- Wayne (New this year)
  • Buena Onda Radnor (NEW)
  • Chickie’s and Pete’s (NEW)
  • Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse
  • DiFabio’s Market and Tap
  • Dua Restaurant (New this year)
  • Gullifty’s
  • Iron Hill Brewery (New this year)
  • KOP Grill & Tavern (New this year)
  • La Collina (NEW)
  • Locust Lane Craft Brewery
  • Lola’s Garden
  • Nana’s Kitchen (New this year)
  • Osushi
  • Pietro’s Pizzeria (New this year)
  • Pizzeria Vetri, Devon
  • Pomod’oro Pizza and Italian Restaurant
  • The Pullman Restaurant & Bar, Bryn Mawr (New this year)
  • The Refectory
  • Rosalie
  • Roz & Rocco’s
  • Rosa Mexicano
  • Rye BYOB
  • Santino’s Tap & Table (West Chester) (formerly Ram’s Head Tavern) (New this year)
  • Santucci’s Original Square Pizza Paoli (New this year)
  • Savona
  • Sophie’s BBQ
  • Stove and Tap West Chester
  • Tavola Restaurant & Bar
  • Terrain Café
  • Twenty One Pips (New this year)
  • White Dog Café (Glen Mills) (New this year)
  • White Dog Café (Haverford) (New this year)
  • White Dog Café (Wayne) (New this year)

For more information about Main Line Restaurant Week or to make a reservation, click here