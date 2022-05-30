Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child gained access to a gun inside his father’s vehicle Saturday in the Philadelphia Haverford North neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 pm.

According to police, a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the left hand. He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle, where he was placed in stable condition.

The child’s father left him in the car while he went to get a haircut, police say. The police recovered the gun, which was loaded.

It is unknown at this time if the father was charged.

READ MORE: John Doe fatally shot in the chest, woman injured in Kensington

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc