Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is critically injured after being hit by an SUV in West Philadelphia Thursday.

The incident happened on 6300 block of Lebanon Avenue just after 4:00 pm.

According to police, a 46-year-old woman traveling westbound on Lebanon Avenue in a Gray Nissan Pathfinder struck a 4-year-old boy.

Medics rushed him to Children’s Hospital, where doctors treated him for a leg injury and head trauma.

He has been placed in stable condition, but in critical condition, police say.

The driver suffered no injuries. Police have not released further details on how the crash occurred.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

