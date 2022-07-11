Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four teens who attacked a man and robbed his car in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood.

The incident happened on July 5, 2022 in the 600 block of West Fisher Avenue.

According to police, a man was sitting in his 2007 Hyundai Elantra when four teens approached him. The suspects attacked the victim giving him minor injuries.

The victim got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, police say. The suspects drove off with the Elantra towards 10th Street.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.