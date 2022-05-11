Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help in locating four teens who are responsible for robbing a Temple University student.

The incident happened on April 5, 2022 in the 1600 block of Fontain Street around 11:00 am.

According to police, a woman was approached by four teen boys that demanded her belongings. The victim gave the suspects her wallet containing an ID card and credit cards, police say.

The suspects fled the scene after taking the victim’s wallet, police say. According to police, the four suspects are responsible for several robberies in Center City and North Philadelphia areas.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3048 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc