The Bensalem Police Department has arrested four individuals and seized four illegally owned guns as part of a new proactive policing technique.

The new technique called, ‘Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety’, helps the Bensalem Police Department identify the best strategies to reduce crime, violations, and crashes, and equips officers with the latest technology to detect and deter crime.

Over the past two years of using this method, Bensalem Police have seen a 75% increase in gun seizures.

This past week, the Bensalem Police patrol division was able to successfully arrest four individuals for illegally possessing firearms.

Derrick Morinhcin, Markeece Spencer, Carlos Vega Jr, and Dominique Leary were all charged with persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms, and other related offenses.