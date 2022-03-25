BEAR, Del. (AP) — Four men have been indicted in a deadly shooting at a house party last summer.

A New Castle County grand jury recently indicted the men on second-degree murder and weapons charges in the death of 22-year-old Aaron Moore, the News Journal reported. The men also face charges related to shooting each other.

Officers called to a house party in Bear early on June 27 for reports of shots fired found a chaotic scene and three people shot, New Castle County Police said. Moore, one of the shooting victims, later died at a hospital.

Police said several uninvited people interrupted the party and multiple people fired weapons. Police released video from a neighbor’s security camera that showed people screaming and fleeing after gunfire erupted.