Philadelphia Fire Department officials are investigating a 4 alarm fire that occurred yesterday morning at a warehouse in Wissinoming.

Early Monday Morning, black smoke could be seen billowing from an appliance and scrap metal hauling facility near Tacony Street. Officials say the fire was reported around 9:45 a.m., and when they arrived the entire building was engulfed in flames and smoke.

One worker from the facility was taken to the hospital with burns to his face, but he is expected to recover.

After battling the blazes all day, firefighters gave the all clear at 6 p.m. yesterday evening, allowing people to go outside.

As of the now, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is testing air samples to determine whether the air quality was harmed, and the results are pending. ” Inspectors have been dispatched to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat. At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.”, said the departments Facebook page.

Anyone that suffers from poor air quality should monitor their symptoms and seek medical attention, if necessary.