The Delaware State Police have arrested 39-year-old Darnell Dorsey from Wilmington, DE for felony resisting and drug charges following an incident that occurred on Monday night.

At 10:25pm on Monday night, a Nissan Maxima was parked in two handicap spots without a placard displayed located at the Wawa on 4651 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark.

Police say that marijuana was seen inside the vehicle and that the suspect refused to show identification when requested. After the attempt of removing the suspect from the car, he then tried to flee but was apprehended. The suspect resisted to arrest which resulted in a physical altercation with the trooper on sight. Dorsey was taken to custody for immediate charges.

After a search, police discovered approximately 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 17 grams of marijuana, 2 Adderall pills, and drug paraphernalia in the suspects car.

Dorsey was charged with the following:

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Parking in a Handicapped Space

The suspect has been committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $5,300 secured bond.