A 37-year old man was fatally shot inside Mifflin Supermarket in South Philadelphia.

On Saturday, December 3rd at 6:43 p.m. Philadelphia Police responded to the 1900 block of South 5th street for a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year old white male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the right thigh and lower back.

The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he died at 7:06 p.m.

According to police, the man has now been identified as Paul Drayton from South Philadelphia.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no arrests have been made.