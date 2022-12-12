A 36-year-old man is fatally shot after a double shooting occurred Friday evening in Kensington.

The Philadelphia Police department responded to the 2500 block of North Lee Street for a shooting.

Officers found a 33-year-old white male suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the face. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:29 p.m.

He was later identified as Scott Knowles from the 25XX block of North Lee Street.

The second victim was a 36-year-old black male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.

f you have any information, police are urging you to call 215-686-TIPS.