Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police say, a 32-year-old man is dead after being shot in the chest on Monday night in West Oak Lane.

According to police the victim was shot twice in the chest and one time in the arm around 7:17 p.m.

The victim was taking to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m. The City of Philadelphia is closing near to 500 homicides for the year.

No weapon has been recovered.

No arrest has been made.