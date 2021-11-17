32-year-old man gun down while sitting in driver seat of a vehicle

Philadelphia (WPHL)— Police say, a man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle Olney section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at approximately 6:33 p.m. on the 4900 block of Rosehill Street.

The victim later identified as 32-year-old Andrew Rodriguez, was siting in the front seat of a 2012 Honda Civic when he was shot multiple times throughout his body by an unknown suspect, according to police.

Medics arrived to the scene and pronounced Rodriguez dead at 6:44 p.m.

The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Rosehill Street towards Rockland Street inside a Honda CRV.

The incident is under investigation.