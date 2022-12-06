The Philadelphia Police department is investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman in East Mount Airy.

Tuesday morning at 9:52 a.m. Philadelphia police officers were dispatched to an incident on the 600 block of Park Lane .

When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old woman assaulted in the head with an uknown object.

According to authorities, she was pronounced on the scene at 10:37 a.m.

Police have not recovered a weapon and no arrest has been made.

This story is developing and will be updated.