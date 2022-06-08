Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced Tuesday there would be a reward to anyone who will give authorities information leading to the arrest of an individual wanted for murder.

The incident happened on the 400 block of South Street around 11:31 pm Saturday.

Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a famous Philadelphia entertainment district, police say.

According to police, two suspects were arrested, and video surveillance is believed to capture a third. Philadelphia police say there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the wanted suspect.

ATF also added $10,000, police say. They will give an additional $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction per suspect that contributed to the homicides at the South Street mass shooting, police say.

Police say the suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous,

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

