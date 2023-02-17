Philadelphia Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 3-year-old girl in Parkside.

Early Friday morning at 2:30 a.m., Police arrived to the 400 block of N 50th street to find a 3-year-old Hispanic child unresponsive in an empty bathtub with no water.

Medics transported the child to CHOP where she was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m.

Police say there were bruises on the child’s body.

The investigation is active with the Special Victims Unit and no additional information has been released at this time.

