A three-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning in Wilmington.

First responders were called to South Madison Street for a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. The young child was quickly transported to a nearby local hospital; however, despite the staff’s best efforts, the boy died from his injuries, leaving his family and the community in mourning.

The Wilmington Fire Department put out a statement saying that the accident did involve an off-duty firefighter. That firefighter also remained on the scene after the crash. The crash is still under investigation.