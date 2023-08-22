UPPER DARBY, Pa (WPHL)– Police are investigating a retaliation shooting that left one man dead, and three others wounded at a funeral luncheon for a homicide victim who died last week.

On Monday, at approximately 5.17 p.m., Upper Darby police were called to the 600 block of Long Lane for reports of a shooting and multiple victims.

Upper Darby Police said one male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, two men were injured with graze wounds, and the fourth victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not release the identity of the deceased man.

According to Upper Darby Police Superintendent, Tim Bernhardt, witnesses told police that they saw a shooter exit a dark-colored Chevy Malibu and open fire. According to Bernhardt, a group of 50-100 people were attending the luncheon before shots rang out.

Authorities believe this shooting was a retaliation for a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Philadelphia Man in Clifton Heights, last Thursday. On Monday, Clifton Heights Police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Birchett Lamont King for the fatal shooting.

At this point, Upper Darby Police have not made any arrests, and ask anyone with information to call them at 610-734-7693.