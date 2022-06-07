Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two boys and a girl are fighting for their lives after being shot in North Philadelphia Monday.

The shooting happened on the 2000 block of North 19th Street around 9:13 pm.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the left hand and arm by an unknown shooter. Police transported her to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition by doctors.

A 15-year-old boy was shot once in the back, right leg, and twice in the left leg. Police rushed the victim to Temple Hospital where he was listed in critical condition by doctors.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the left hip by an unknown shooter. He was taken by police to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

