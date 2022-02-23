Police say two young children were in the stolen vehicle

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need public assistance identifying three men involved in a carjacking in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on February 2nd, 2022 around 5:30 pm in Walnut Hill section.

According to police, three young males were walking on the 200 block of South 45th Street when they attempted to jump into a running vehicle that was double-parked along the street.

Two of the suspects opened the car’s back seat and passenger-side door but did not get in, police say. According to police, two young children were sitting inside the stolen vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects was able to get into the driver’s seat and drove several hundred feet before bailing out of the car, which caused it to crash into a stopped vehicle.

The two young children were not harmed, police say.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).