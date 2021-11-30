3 separate shootings on Monday night leave two citizens in critical condition

Philadelphia (WPHL)– According to police Monday night, there were three separate shootings across Philadelphia. Two men are in critical condition and a women is in stable condition.

On the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue, a 25-year-old man was shot four times in the leg, according to police. He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to police, at 8:39 p.m. a 27-year-old woman suffered a forehead wound after being grazed by a bullet on the 500 block East Westmoreland Street. The victim was transferred to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

At approximately 8:52 p.m. according to police, an unidentified man in his late 20’s was shot three times. The incident happened the 2300 block of College Avenue, according to police. He was placed in critical condition by medics at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made nor have any weapons found in any of the shootings.