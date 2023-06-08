(NEXSTAR) – About two dozen lucky (and undoubtedly hardworking) chefs and restaurant teams around the country received one of the food world’s top honors this week. The James Beard Award winners were announced Monday at a ceremony in Chicago.

Two Philadelphia restaurants, and one chef, took home the top prize in three categories.

Winning top prize of “Outstanding Restaurant” is Rittenhouse restaurant, “Friday Saturday Sunday”. According to the James Beard Awards, the Outstanding Restaurant Award goes to “the restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.”

Winning the prize of “Outstanding Restaurateur” is Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group. This award goes to “A restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to their broader community.” Yin owns Fork Restaurant, High Street Philly, A. Kitchen+ Bar, High Street Hoagies, and the Wonton Project.

The award for Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic region went to Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, who’s delicious meals can be found at Thai restaurant, Kalaya, in Kensington.

The first James Beard Awards were given out in 1991. They “celebrate excellence across a range of experiences—from fine dining establishments to casual gems, and emerging talent to established masters,” the foundation says.

This year, other big winners included restaurants in Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Kansas City, Missouri; and Honolulu. Philadelphia was the only Pennsylvania city to receive any awards.