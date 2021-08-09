3 people shot in Center City

Philadelphia Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a shooting that sent three people to the hospital late Sunday night.

It happened near 13th and Lombard Streets around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Several parked cars in that area were hit by bullets.

Investigators say 2 of the victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital and one victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital. All are in stable condition.

Investigators have interviewed witnesses but police have not made any arrests and did not say what the motive may have been.

