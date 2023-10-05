Three Philadelphia Philadelphia police officers are injured and a suspect is dead after an argument turned into a shootout on Wednesday evening in the city’s Rawnhurst section.

The officers responded to a report of an argument over a video game, gone wrong.

According to the Associated Press, Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters that the suspect was killed and two officers were shot in the leg and one in the hand. All of the officers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The AP reports that a 12-year-old boy had called the police to report that his father had shot his uncle following a dispute about a video game.

Commissioner Stanford told reporters that the father opened fire as soon as police arrived, prompting officers to fire back and initiate a shootout. Reports say the uncle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson posted on social media saying she was “deeply saddened and very angry to learn of the shooting of three Philadelphia Police Officers in Northeast Philadelphia.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.