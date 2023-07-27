UPPER DARBY, Pa (WPHL)- A $3 million Pennsylvania lottery Fun Fortune Scratch-off ticket has just been sold in Upper Darby Township.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at the ACME Market located at 815 North Lansdowne Avenue, Upper Darby Township. The ACME Market will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The PA Lottery wants to remind the winner that Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. The winner should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

You can check the end-sale date on PA Lottery’s website, here.