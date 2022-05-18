In three separate shootings, 3 men were shot in North Philadelphia around the same time

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Three men in separate shootings were shot around the same time across North Philadelphia Tuesday.

On the 1700 block of Courtland Street around 7:00 pm, police say a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the chest. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition by medics.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot inside a first-floor apartment on the 2400 block of Marshall Street. The man sustained two gunshot wounds to the groin. Police rushed the man to Temple Hospital, where doctors listed him in serious but stable condition.

An arrest has made, but no weapons were recovered.

Around 7:44 pm, police say, a 30-year-old man was shot four times in the elbow. The incident happened on the 5800 block of Crittenden Street. He was taken to Temple Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

Police say an arrest was made, and a gun was recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

