Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are searching for three men who broke into a local business in Philadelphia’s Ogontz neighborhood.

The incident happened on January 24, 2022. around 4:00 am in the 6200 block of North Broad Street.

According to police, three unknown men smashed the side window of a local business at the location. The men used power tools to force open multiple gambling machines and the registers while inside, police say.

The suspects took four rolls of lottery tickets, cigars, and cigarettes, estimating a $21,000 loss, police say. Surveillance video inside the store caught the entire robbery, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.