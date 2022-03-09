The three men fled the scene and are believed to be suspects in the shooting

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are searching for three men who are believed to be suspects in a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened on February 23rd, 2022, near the intersection of 54th Street and Chester Avenue just before 8:00 pm.

According to police, a white Acura SUV crashed into a parked car and tractor-trailer during a shooting. Three men inside the Acura managed to exit the vehicle on their own and run southbound on 54th Street, police say.

Responding officers found a semiautomatic handgun inside the wrecked Acura and discovered the car was reported stolen in January, police say.

Police say they believed the three men were involved in the shooting.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.