Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four men critically injured on Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the 300 block of East Somerset Street around 10:11 am.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot six times throughout his body. He was taken to a nearby hospital by police, where he was placed in critical condition by medics.

A 26-year-old man was shot three times in his right thigh, and two times in his left thigh, police say. The victim was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot twice in his arm and abdomen. He was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

