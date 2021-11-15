3 killed, 16 wounded in weekend shootings across Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL) — At least 16 people were shot over the weekend in Philadelphia, and three of the victims died, according to Philadelphia Pubic Affairs’.

Gun violence in the city has been insane and this past weekend the bloodshed continued. On Saturday November 13th and Sunday November 14th, 2021, Philadelphia police responded to 16 shootings.

Two people were killed including a man found dead inside a South Philadelphia deli and eight others were injured after gunfire rang out across the city on Sunday evening.

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a double shooting outside a hookah lounge in Center City Philadelphia.

Officials say the victim, a 41-year-old transgender woman was shot multiple times across the body. Medics rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

According to police someone shot a 29-year-old male was shot six times on Bambrey Street and Allegheny Avenue around 7:54 p.m. Sunday night. The victim was shot 2 times in the back of his neck, 2 times in the right arm, once in the chest and right leg, police say.

A 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest on the 3200 block of Defense Terrace. He was taken to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:24 p.m., according to police.

Police say the 58-year-old man broke into the property through a rear window. He was shot twice – once in the right shoulder and once in the right thigh.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot three times – once in the neck, once in the buttocks, and once in the right side abdomen. The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of C Street.

These were a few incidents that happen around the city this weekend. Please stay safe and be aware of your surroundings.