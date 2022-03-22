Philadelphia (WPHL) Police are searching for three men who fired several gunshots at people leaving a in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on March 15, 2022, at the 2500 block North 27th Street late at night.

According to police, three unknown men driving a black Honda Accord with Delaware license plates exited the car with guns. The gunmen fired multiple shots at people leaving a local bar, police say.

One of the suspects fired multiple gunshots. (Police cred)

One person was shot in the hip from the barrage of gunshots, police say. The gunmen returned to the vehicle and fled westbound on the 2700 block of Huntingdon Street, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Shooting Investigation Group 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.