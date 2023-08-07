DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WPHL) -Pennsylvania State Police Troop H is investigating a vehicle vs bus crash in Dauphin County that left multiple passengers dead.

Police say the crash occurred last night on August 6, at 11:49 p.m. when a 2016 Honda and 2005 Van Hool Charter bus collided. Preliminary information shows that the bus was traveling south on Interstate 81. The Honda was stuck in traffic in the right lane on Interstate 81. As the bus was negotiating a curve, it drive off the road and entered the grass. The bus then struck an embankment and overturned on it’s side. Police say as the bus laid to rest, the the roof of the bus struck the Honda in the rear. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder of the road.

Police say the bus was carrying 45-50 passengers.

Three people were pronounced dead on the scene and multiple others have been taken to Hershey Medical Center and Osteopathic Hospital with varying injuries.

The identities of the deceased have not been released yet.

The southbound lanes of I-81 were closed overnight, but they have since been reopened at 6 a.m.

The Chambers Hill Fire Department will be open for reunification of the passengers. Red Cross will available at the Chambers Hill Fire Department as well.

At this point it is unclear what caused the bus to drive off the road.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.