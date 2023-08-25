PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL) — Three people are dead and four others are injured after a violent night of shootings occurred in Philadelphia during the overnight hours of Thursday evening into Friday morning.

According to Philadelphia Police, the first double shooting occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, on the 300 block of Montrose Street. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Kyier Ladson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and a second 19-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where Kyier Ladson was later pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m. The second 19-year-old victim is currently at the hospital in stable condition.

The shootings then continued at 8:52 p.m. when police received a report of shots fired near the 700 block of Daly Street. When police arrived they 38-year-old Charles Fickling lying facedown with multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m. Two other victims, a 31-year-old male and a 28-year-old male who suffered gunshots were taken to the local hospital where they are both in stable condition.

The violence then continued to the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue where a 25-year-old male was shot once in the right shoulder. The male was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition. Police say the shooter was wearing a green raincoat.

The violent spree then came to an end at 4:09 a.m. when police began a suspicious death investigation in the 7400 block of Limekiln Pike. Police say a “Jane Doe” female, estimated to be in her early 20’s was found lying on the living room floor, partially dressed. The female was shot once in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:18 a.m.

At this point all of these cases are active with the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit but no motive, arrest, or connection between these shooting has been announced.

Stay with PHL17 as this story develops.