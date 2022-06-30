Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for three children who physically assaulted and robbed a woman in Center City.

The incident happened on June 23, 2022 in the 400 block of Willings Alley just after 6:00 pm.

According to police, a 72-year-old woman was approached by two boys and a girl who appeared to be around the age of 11-13. The children punched and kicked the woman causing her to fall to the ground. While she was on the floor, the suspects took the victim’s iPhone and wallet.

The woman’s wallet contained ID cards, credit cards, and $50, police say. She was transported to Pennsylvania Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.