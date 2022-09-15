Philadelphia (WPHL)- Man wanted for allegedly striking four people with a vehicle and failing to stop in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on September 2, 2022 at the intersection of 56th Street and Vine Street around 11:54 am.

According to police, a man known as Dre was at an auto store on the 5600 block of Vine St. to have repairs made to his co-worker’s vehicle by the street mechanics.

At some point, police say Dre took the vehicle, jumped the parking block, and crossed the sidewalk turning eastbound on Vine Street. He struck four people who were crossing Vine St. at 56th Street, police said.

According to police, a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were two victims of this incident. Both toddlers are recovering in their homes.

A 43-year-old man who was struck was taken to Penn Presbyterian medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Police say the fourth victim, a 5-year-old girl is still in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dre abandoned the vehicle on the 5300 block of Race St. and continued on foot eastbound on Race Street, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.