Levittown, PA (WPHL)- Firefighters in Bucks County responded to a massive fire that has destroyed a bowling alley Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on the 8800 block of New Falls Road in Levittown, just after 5:00 am.

Firefighters responded to find the building already engulfed in flames. After an hour, the fire reached three alarms, police say.

The roof of the building collapsed. PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian said you could see the flames and thick black smoke from miles away.

You can see how active this fire at Levittown Lanes is, flames still popping up from the roof of the building. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/Q7stWu65pe — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) March 30, 2022

Fabian said the firefighters had been trying to tame the flames for three hours now.

No injuries have been reported and it is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Stay with PHL17 for updates on this developing story.