WEST DEPTFORD, NJ (WPHL)- At least three people are hurt and two homes are destroyed after a fast moving fire broke out inside a home in West Deptford, NJ.

The flames broke out Thursday morning around 4:00am along the 1300 block of Tatum Street. Neighbors tell PHL17 the fire started in one home, but the flames were so intense a neighboring home then caught fire. According to fire officials, both homes collapsed as a result of the 3-alarm blaze.

Fire officials say three people were taken to local hospitals for injuries but did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries. It is not yet clear what started the fire.

