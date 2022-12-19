The Philadelphia Police Department held it’s 2nd annual “Shop with a Cop” program this past Friday, December 16th.

The program aims to promote positive relationships between children and members of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Members of the PPD patrol district spent the day shopping with groups of children helping them pick out gifts and in turn fostering positive relationships with one another.

284 children from Philadelphia’s Police Athletic League participated and were each given a $125 Walmart gift card to spend on gifts of their choosing.

The event included prominent figures such as Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and special guest, Santa Claus.

Lots of food and fun was provided throughout the day thanks to generosity of the Philadelphia Police Department, sponsors, and the Philadelphia Police Athletic League.