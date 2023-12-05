The U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia are offering a $2,000 reward to get an escaped prisoner back behind bars.

Almost a week after his escape from the Riverside Correctional Facility, 34-year-old Gino Hagenkotter is still on the run.

Hagenkotter was last seen at 11:55 a.m. on November 30, which was approximately 10 minutes after his escape. His last known location was on the 8400 block of Hegerman Street toward Blakiston Street.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $1,500 and the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering an additional $500, totaling $2,000. The Crime Stoppers reward will be paid upon arrest.

Hagenkotter is described as 5 feet 6 inches, approximately 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a dagger on his right forearm.

“While we are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending Hagenkotter, we are also warning that anyone assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

If you see Hagenkotter or know of his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) immediately.