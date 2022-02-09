Police found 26-year-old Kashian Lewis lying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are looking for the gunman responsible for shooting a man several times in Philadelphia’s Center City.

The incident happened Tuesday on Juniper and Walnut Street at 12:17 am.

According to police, someone called 911 with a report of a “Person with a Gun.” Upon arriving at the scene, police say, they found Kashian Lewis, 26, lying in the street unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Lewis was rushed to Thomas-Jefferson University Hospital by medics, where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 am by doctors, police say.

Police say there is no motive or arrest, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3353.