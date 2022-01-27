PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say charges have been filed against a sport utility vehicle driver accused of dragging a Philadelphia police officer about five blocks after a traffic stop.

Police said officers stopped the vehicle at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in west Philadelphia for traffic violations when one officer noticed a bulge on the right side of the driver’s waistband. Police said the driver shut off the vehicle as ordered but then started it again and took off, causing another officer to fall into the vehicle.

The driver fled at high speed with the officer still inside the SUV, and a struggle between the officer and the driver ensued, police said. “During the struggle, the officer was able to hold onto the steering wheel and the male’s arm to prevent him from grabbing the firearm,” police said in a statement.

Police said the SUV hit several parked cars and finally came to rest. The suspect was arrested and a loaded 9 mm handgun was recovered, police said. The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition and was later released.

Police said Amir Dickerson, 25, faces charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, fleeing police, a firearms crime and other offenses. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney; a listed number in his name wasn’t in service Wednesday night.