Twenty three stores inside the Reading Terminal Market are closed today after a power outage affected the building overnight.

The Market posted an announcement on social media, apologizing for the inconvenience.

All unaffected stores will still be open during regular business hours from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

List of closed stores:

  • Butcher’s Pantry
  • By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks
  • Contessa’s French Linens
  • DiNic’s
  • Down Home Diner
  • Downtown Cheese
  • Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
  • Kismet Bialys
  • Little Marrakesh Bazaar
  • Little Thai Market
  • Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles
  • Market Bakery
  • Mueller Chocolate Company
  • O.K. Produce
  • Old City Coffee (main)
  • Pearl’s Oyster Bar
  • Profi’s Creperie
  • Really Reel Ginger
  • Sank Kee Peking Duck
  • Sweet Nina’s
  • Tea Leaf
  • Termini Brothers Bakery