Twenty three stores inside the Reading Terminal Market are closed today after a power outage affected the building overnight.
The Market posted an announcement on social media, apologizing for the inconvenience.
All unaffected stores will still be open during regular business hours from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
List of closed stores:
- Butcher’s Pantry
- By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks
- Contessa’s French Linens
- DiNic’s
- Down Home Diner
- Downtown Cheese
- Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
- Kismet Bialys
- Little Marrakesh Bazaar
- Little Thai Market
- Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles
- Market Bakery
- Mueller Chocolate Company
- O.K. Produce
- Old City Coffee (main)
- Pearl’s Oyster Bar
- Profi’s Creperie
- Really Reel Ginger
- Sank Kee Peking Duck
- Sweet Nina’s
- Tea Leaf
- Termini Brothers Bakery