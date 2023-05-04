Twenty three stores inside the Reading Terminal Market are closed today after a power outage affected the building overnight.

The Market posted an announcement on social media, apologizing for the inconvenience.

All unaffected stores will still be open during regular business hours from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

List of closed stores:

Butcher’s Pantry

By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks

Contessa’s French Linens

DiNic’s

Down Home Diner

Downtown Cheese

Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

Kismet Bialys

Little Marrakesh Bazaar

Little Thai Market

Ma Lessie’s Chicken & Waffles

Market Bakery

Mueller Chocolate Company

O.K. Produce

Old City Coffee (main)

Pearl’s Oyster Bar

Profi’s Creperie

Really Reel Ginger

Sank Kee Peking Duck

Sweet Nina’s

Tea Leaf

Termini Brothers Bakery