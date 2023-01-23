A 22-year-old man is left without a car, and cellphone after he was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The carjacking and robbery occurred on Sunday at 9:37 p.m. when the 22-year-old victim was sitting inside his Black 2014 Kia Rio on the 180 block of N. 19th Street.

This is when four unknown black male suspects wearing ski masks approached the vehicle and pointed a gun in the victims direction.

According to police, the suspect pointing the gun, said “get out of your car and give me your phone” to the victim.

After taking the victim’s phone and getting inside the vehicle, the four suspects fled on 19th Street towards Diamond Street.

The victim walked into the 22nd District to make a report, and was thankfully unharmed.

Police say the suspects are possibly 14-18 years of age.

This investigation is ongoing with the Central Detectives Division.