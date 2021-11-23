22-year-old beaten to death by her father, police say

New Jersey (WPHL)– Police are searching for a man who is being accused of killing his own daughter in South Jersey.

The incident happened Monday morning at the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to authorities.

According to police, 22-year-old, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten inside the home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police say.

Voorhees township police are now in search of 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen, who is Katherine’s father. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder.

Details on what led to the assault has not been released.