Person operating the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the woman.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the operator of an unknown white vehicle who struck and killed a woman Monday.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Hunting Park section around 5:40 am.

According to police, an unknown vehicle travelling westbound on Roosevelt Boulevard ran over a 21-year-old woman that was laying on the street. She was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:39 am.

The vehicle’s operator fled the scene and was last seen traveling westbound on the Boulevard.

No arrests were made. The investigation is active and ongoing with Accident Investigation Division.