21-year-old man was fatally shot after getting rear-end on the Highway

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police are searching for four men that was involved in a shooting that left a man dead, Thursday night.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension in the city’s East Falls neighborhood.

The victim was in the passenger seat of a vehicle travelling south near Fox Street, when they were rear-ended by another vehicle around 7 p.m., according to police. The driver pulled over to exchange information with the striking car when police say someone from the striking car pulled up next to the victim passenger side and fired shots into the 21-year-old torso.

Police say the 21-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 7:38 p.m.

Witnesses told police there were four men wearing masks inside the striking car. Police say it’s unclear on who fired the gunshots, but they are looking for a dark-colored vehicle.

No further description is available at this time.